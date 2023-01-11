Jacksons Food Stores Holds Free Milk Giveaway

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Jacksons Food Stores is partnering with Darigold milk to celebrate National Milk Day on Jan. 11 with a free milk giveaway.

Seven Jacksons Let's Go Rewards members who purchase Darigold milk on Jan. 11 will be entered to win free Darigold milk for a year. Qualifying Darigold purchases include a gallon of milk at Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, Arizona and Utah locations, and a 59-ounce carton at California stores.

"We are excited for the opportunity to gift seven lucky customers healthy, high-quality milk for a whole year with the help of our partners at Darigold," said Cory Jackson, president of Jacksons Food Stores. "It is a goal of ours to increase access to healthy food options in the communities we operate in. Milk is one of many fresh food options available at Jacksons."

One winner from each state will be randomly selected to receive one gallon of milk per week for a year. More information on sweepstakes terms and conditions is available here.

All Darigold milk is locally sourced from family farms across the Northwest and comes from cows that are never given the synthetic hormone rBST. Darigold milk is a source of calcium and vitamin D, and is also a suitable option for meeting the recommended daily dairy consumption as outlined by the United States Department of Agriculture.

"As a company with deep roots in the Northwest and surrounding states, we love to find opportunities to work with our retail partners in a way that gives something back to our valued customers," said Duane Naluai, chief customer officer at Darigold. "What better way to do that than to celebrate National Milk Day by giving seven lucky Jacksons' customers the chance to win free milk for a year?"

Headquartered in Seattle, Darigold Inc. is the marketing and processing subsidiary of Northwest Dairy Association (NDA), which is owned by more than 300 family-owned dairy farms in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana. Darigold handles approximately 10 billion pounds of milk annually.

Darigold operates 11 plants throughout the Northwest, processing milk produced by NDA farm families, with satellite offices in Mexico City and Shanghai.

Family-owned Jacksons was founded in 1975 as a single service station. The retailer has 300-plus company-operated convenience stores in Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, Arizona, California and Utah.