Join Convenience Store News in Honoring the Top Women in Convenience

LAS VEGAS — The convenience store industry’s top female leaders, rising stars and mentors will be honored next Monday evening, Oct. 8, at Convenience Store News’ 2018 Top Women in Convenience (TWIC) awards reception.

The fifth-annual event, taking place at the Las Vegas Convention Center (Meeting Room Level 2, N259) from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., will recognize and celebrate 45 outstanding women making their mark on the convenience channel.

The 2018 TWIC honorees include 15 Senior-Level Leaders, 20 Rising Stars and five Mentors, as well as five female leaders awarded the title of Woman of the Year.

The 2018 Women of the Year are:

Line Aarnes, Vice President, Global Marketing, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc./Circle K;

Laura Aufleger, Vice President, Corporate Communications, OnCue Marketing;

Dawn Gillis, Senior Director, Acquisition Integration – Tech Services, 7-Eleven Inc.;

Missy Matthews, President, Childers Oil Co./Double Kwik; and

Maura Scott, Vice President, Sales, Northeast, Altria Group Distribution Co.

Judging was conducted by CSNews in conjunction with the Network of Executive Women and the Top Women in Convenience Advisory Board, which includes the previous year's Women of the Year.

Iraq war hero and two-time Paralympian Melissa Stockwell will be the keynote speaker at this year’s TWIC event. The mother of two will inspire the audience with her personal story and "I can do anything" attitude. Stockwell’s appearance is being made possible by TWIC gold sponsor Procter & Gamble.

The 2018 Top Women in Convenience awards reception is sponsored by founding and presenting sponsor Altria Group Distribution Co.; platinum sponsors RAI Trade Marketing Services and Ruiz Foods; and gold sponsors Anheuser-Busch, BIC, Campbell’s, The Coca-Cola Co., The Hershey Co., Mondelēz International Inc. and Proctor & Gamble.

Guest registration is still available online by clicking here.