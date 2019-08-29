Juul Implementing Series of New Measures to Reduce Underage Use

SAN FRANCISCO — Juul Labs is rolling out a new point-of-sale (POS) program to help retailers prevent minors buying vapor products.

With the Retail Access Control Standards (RACS) program, every retail POS immediately locks when a Juul product is scanned and remains locked until a retailer electronically scans a valid, of-age government-issued identification to verify both the age and the identification validity.

Additionally, RACS imposes automatic limits on the amount of product a legal-age customer can purchase. Scanned personal data will be eliminated immediately following the transaction, Juul explained.

According to the San Francisco-based company, more than 50 retail chains — totaling more than 40,000 outlets — have already committed to being RACS-compliant.

"More than 7,000 of those stores are currently in the process of implementing RACS, and we expect more than 15,000 stores to implement by the end of 2019," Juul said in a release. "By mid-2020, we expect that more than half of our sales volume will be through retailers who are RACS-compliant, and plan to stop distributing Juul products to any retailer that isn't RACS-certified by May 2021."

A third-party auditor will monitor each certification to ensure compliance, the company added.

Juul is providing more than $100 million of incentives and financial support to retailers that implement the POS program by May 20121. Convenience store chains Chevron ExtraMile, Cumberland Farms, Kum & Go and QuikTrip are among the early adopters of the program.

"Initial data verify the effectiveness of this automated technological solution. We piloted RACS with three retail partners across almost 200 individual retail stores. As part of this pilot, we conducted almost 2,000 secret shop visits to these locations and witnessed failure rates of less than 1 percent across pilot locations, on both age-verification and bulk-purchasing compliance," Juul said.

"This compares with current FDA age-verification compliance failures for tobacco products ranging from low single digits up to 20 percent for these chains. RACS offers the entire retail industry an effective tool to materially reduce and potentially eliminate violation rates, and to reach our shared goal of 100-percent compliance for age-verification and bulk-purchase limits," it added.

In addition to rolling out RACS, Juul said it enhanced its secret shopper program to include a "3-Strikes-And-Your-Out" program, revoking a retailer's authorization to sell the company's products for a minimum of one year and requiring RACS certification if they receive three age-verification or bulk-purchase violations within the same year.