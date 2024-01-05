Kansas C-stores Receive Federal Funds for EV Charging Stations

TOPEKA, Kan. — More than $4.6 million in federal funds will be directed to six Kansas convenience store locations as part of the state's National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula program.

With existing fast-charging stations spread across the Interstate 70 and 135 corridors, the selected locations are intended to fill gaps in electric vehicle (EV) charging stations along the state's major highways and interstate system.

"As more electric cars and trucks make their way onto Kansas roadways, they will need access to adequate charging facilities," Governor Laura Kelly said. "With these awards, we'll ensure electric vehicle charging stations are accessible to all Kansans for local and long-distance trips."

The awarded projects will provide a minimum 20% local cash match, bringing the total investment to more than $5.8 million. The six new direct current kiosks will be installed at the following sites:

Pilot Flying J, located at 4215 West Highway 50, Emporia (I-35)

Love's Travel Stop, located at 3285 East U.S. 50, Garden City (U.S. 400)

Pete's, located at 20 U.S. 400, Cherokee (U.S. 400)

Pete's, located at 2400 East Washington Street, Fredonia (U.S. 400)

Love's Travel Stop, located at 1356 U.S. Highway 81, Belleville (U.S. 81)

Casey's General Store, located at 1900 East 1st Street, Pratt (U.S. 400)

"These six new stations will give more Kansans the option to drive electric vehicles," said Tami Alexander, transportation electrification manager at the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT). "KDOT is committed to enhancing the access and convenience for EV users by leveraging the federal match to build a robust, connected, and sustainable EV charging network."

NEVI formula funds require EV charging stations to be located along designated alternative fuel corridors (AFCs); be available every 50 miles and within one travel mile of a corridor; be capable of providing a minimum of 600 kW of power; and charge four vehicles simultaneously. The charging stations must also always be accessible to the public and provide other amenities such as restrooms, food and shelter from inclement weather.

When all AFCs in the state are certified as fully built out, KDOT may use funds for EV charging infrastructure on any public road or other publicly accessible locations. Individuals and businesses interested in participating in future EV infrastructure programs can find more information here.