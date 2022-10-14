Keeping Customers Close

Research has found that it is nine to 11 times more expensive to recruit a new customer vs. maintain an existing one. As more Americans embrace digital tools as part of their shopping journeys, convenience store loyalty programs — especially, digital-forward ones — are becoming more important than ever to enhance communication, engage customers, and build basket sizes. The 2022 Convenience Store News Realities of the Aisle Study, which surveyed 1,500-plus consumers who shop a c-store at least once a month, uncovered the following insights around c-store loyalty programs: