Kinder Bueno Treats Customers to Candy & Gas Giveaway

PARSIPPANY, N.J. — Kinder Bueno celebrated the busy summer road trip season with a candy and gas giveaway.

"Summer Gets Bueno" is a new program that helps summer travelers fill up their gas tanks and enjoy Kinder Bueno chocolate bars for free at participating gas stations.

Kicking off Friday, July 29, through Saturday, July 30, Kinder Bueno gave consumers who pulled up to the pump at participating gas stations in Westchester County, N.Y., and on Long Island, N.Y., the chance to receive a gift card for up to $50 worth of free gas.

A Kinder Bueno gas station attendant also surprised drivers with a white glove service gas pumping experience and free Kinder Bueno chocolate bars. In addition, top fans had the chance to receive other road trip and travel swag.

"Nothing says summer like a road trip with friends and family, however, these days that can come with a hefty price tag," said Shalini Stansberry, vice president of marketing for Kinder Snacking. "That is why we launched 'Summer Gets Bueno' as part of our ongoing 'Life Gets Bueno' campaign, to help people get where they need to go and to savor their summer road trips by taking a crispy, creamy Kinder Bueno along for the ride. With one chocolatey bite of Kinder Bueno, the journey is sure to be extraordinary."

The Kinder Bueno "Summer Gets Bueno" event was open to motorists at the Shell at 1000 Central Park Avenue in Scarsdale, N.Y., on July 29, and at the Ocean Gas & Mini Mart at 980 Montauk Highway in Shirley, N.Y., on July 30, while supplies lasted.

In addition to experiencing the "Summer Gets Bueno" event in person, Kinder Bueno is hosting a "Summer Gets Bueno Sweepstakes" through Aug. 8. Chocolate lovers from across the nation can enter for a chance to win one of hundreds of summer prizes like a Kinder Bueno gas gift card, a Kinder Bueno tumbler, a cooler and more. More information and full sweepstakes rules can be found here.

Kinder Bueno comes in individually wrapped, shareable packaging that is perfect for sharing and creating special moments on the road all summer long, according to the company. Consumers are encouraged to share their summer fun with Kinder Bueno by using #SummerGetsBueno and tagging @KinderBuenoUS.

Since launching in the United States, Kinder Bueno has reached more than 15 million households and is ranked in the top 10 of 2020 Food and Beverage New Product Pacesetters by IRI. Kinder Bueno is available nationwide at retail, grocery, drug and convenience stores.

With U.S. offices located in Parsippany, Ferrero U.S.A. Inc. is the third largest confectionery company worldwide. Its iconic brands include Ferrero Rocher, Nutella, Kinder, Kinder Bueno, Tic Tac and Fannie May chocolates. It expanded its portfolio in 2018 with the addition of Butterfinger, CRUNCH, Baby Ruth and 100Grand among other chocolate brands.