King-Casey & Revenue Management Solutions Join Forces

WESTPORT, Conn. and TAMPA — Restaurant consultants King-Casey and Revenue Management Solutions (RMS) are teaming up to help brands optimize their menu strategies.

For certain clients, the companies are combining their approaches: King-Casey specializes in conducting and analyzing in-depth research of customer attitudes and behaviors, while RMS focuses on utilizing point-of-sale data to analyze customer purchasing behavior.

As they have started working together on behalf of several clients, King-Casey and RMS are finding that this approach helps brands to be smarter as they optimize their menu strategy, design, content and pricing structure in a way that promotes profitability while encouraging repeat customers, the companies said.

"We deliver increased margins across menu items for our clients, without negatively impacting customer buying patterns and behavior," said Mark Kuperman, chief operating officer of RMS. "While we focus on analyzing data that shows customers' actual buying behavior, King-Casey brings the ability to understand the sentiments driving that behavior. By working together, we can provide clients a powerful combination of knowledge."

Clients often want to know how to sell more items that will enhance their profitability, while understanding the thought process behind customer decisions. King-Casey and RMS are working together to offer a complete picture of what those customers are thinking and how their mindsets can be turned into menu decisions.

"The beauty of this approach is that it's based on methodologies that our firms have proven over the years," said Tom Cook, principal of King-Casey. "For more than 30 years, we've been helping restaurants increase sales and profits by applying our customer-centric MenuBoard Optimization process. Now, RMS' analytical skills and algorithms enable us to develop and test many different product and pricing strategies to determine which are best for improving business performance."

Westport-based King-Casey is a pioneer in retail consulting, branding and design and Tampa-based Revenue Management Solutions is a leader in bringing a data-based approach to pricing and menu optimization for restaurants.