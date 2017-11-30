Krispy Krunchy Chicken & Otis Spunkmeyer Join Forces

LAFAYETTE, La. — Krispy Krunchy Chicken and Otis Spunkmeyer are entering into a sweet partnership.

The premium convenience store-based quick service restaurant (QSR) concept is expanding into the dessert category and will begin offering its partners Otis Spunkmeyer cookies, served hot, for purchase by dining guests.

Krispy Krunchy Chicken will offer four flavors of Otis Spunkmeyer cookies: Chunky Chocolate Supreme, Peanut Butter, Sugar and Oatmeal Cinnamon Raisin.

“It’s exciting for us to partner with Otis Spunkmeyer to bring their delicious cookies to our locations. Like Krispy Krunchy Chicken, Otis Spunkmeyer is a food brand that is associated with high quality, fresh ingredients and taste bud satisfaction. When we made the decision to introduce fresh cookies, it was an easy decision as to who was the perfect partner,” said Krispy Krunchy Chicken President Neal Onebane.

Based in San Leandro, Calif., Otis Spunkmeyer is America’s No. 1 cookie brand in foodservice.

Krispy Krunchy Chicken, headquartered in Lafayette, offers a QSR concept at approximately 2,300 retail locations in 41 states.