Krispy Krunchy Chicken Receives Private-Equity Investment

NEW ORLEANS — Krispy Krunchy Chicken (KKC) has received a strategic growth investment from private equity investment firm Main Post Partners.

Headquartered in San Francisco, Main Post Partners invests in both majority and minority positions, primarily in first institutional capital situations where founders, entrepreneurs and management teams are looking for an experienced partner to help build their companies to full potential, according to the company.

"We are very excited to partner with Dan [Shapiro, CEO of KKC], the Krispy Krunchy team and a brand that has struck a chord with its avid customer base," said Aaron Garcia, principal at Main Post Partners. "The scale and success of KKC is very impressive, but we see a substantial opportunity to further unlock the brand's potential and grow awareness of Krispy Krunchy's craveable, convenient products."

Louisiana-based KKC partners with retail operators, primarily within convenience stores, to provide a branded quick-service restaurant-style foodservice offering in a flexible format. Its menu features a proprietary Cajun fried chicken and an assortment of signature sides, available at more than 2,600 retail locations in 48 states.

"We've built and grown the Krispy Krunchy brand over multiple decades by relying on the word-of-mouth marketing and loyalty that develops when consumers are introduced to our highly craveable Cajun fried chicken," Shapiro noted. "During the next phase of growth, we are excited to partner with Main Post, given their deep experience in the foodservice sector and track record of building enduring consumer brands."

Brookline Capital Partners served as KKC's exclusive financial advisor and Katten Muchin Rosenman served as KKC's exclusive legal advisor. Davis Wright Tremaine served as exclusive legal advisor to Main Post Partners.

"Our partnership with KKC aligns with our strategy of investing in high-growth, cult-following consumer businesses, particularly in first institutional capital situations," said Jeff Mills and Sean Honey, co-managing partners at Main Post Partners. "Our experience partnering with and scaling foodservice concepts, such as Jimmy John's and Flynn Restaurant Group, provide invaluable resources which we will bring to bear with KKC."