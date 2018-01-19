Krispy Krunchy Chicken Takes a Spin on TV

LAFAYETTE, La. — Krispy Krunchy Chicken will participate as the gift tag on the game show "Wheel of Fortune" later this month.

The episodes will air the week of Jan. 29, with the gift tag being featured on three episodes airing Monday, Jan. 29; Wednesday, Jan. 31; and Friday, Feb. 2.

During the episodes, if a player lands on the Krispy Krunchy Chicken wedge, they will then call a letter. If they are correct, they will pick up the wedge. Host Pat Sajak will state that the value is $1,000 from Krispy Krunchy Chicken, the "Best Fried Chicken you never heard of."

"We are thrilled to have our brand be a part of something as iconic as Wheel of Fortune. We will be tuned in to see if any of the players get lucky and win our prize and look forward to more people across the country being introduced to our chicken," said Allison Shapiro, Krispy Krunchy Chicken's director of communications.

Krispy Krunchy Chicken, headquartered in Lafayette, offers a quick-service restaurant concept at approximately 2,300 retail locations in 41 states.