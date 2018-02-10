Kroger & Walgreens Combining Respective Expertise in Exploratory Store Concept Pilot

CINCINNATI & DEERFIELD, Ill. — The Kroger Co. and Walgreens are partnering on an exploratory pilot format and concept. The initiative combines Kroger's grocer and food authority with Walgreens' expertise in pharmacy, health and beauty.

Thirteen Walgreens stores in northern Kentucky, near Kroger's headquarters in Cincinnati, will pilot the format over the next few months. The companies plan to listen closely to customer feedback.

"This exciting collaboration aligns with Kroger's vision of serving America through food inspiration and uplift," said Kroger Chairman and CEO Rodney McMullen. "This concept brings together the best of two great brands to rethink convenience and redefine the way America shops for food."

Both Kroger and Walgreens will initially develop and test a one-stop shopping experience where customers can access products and services from both companies. Customers will be able to order Kroger grocery items online and pick up their orders at Walgreens locations that are participating in the pilot.

Kroger's Our Brands grocery items, including the natural and organic brand Simple truth, will also be available in-store at the pilot locations. The diversified shopping assortment is intended to complement Walgreens products and services across health and wellness, pharmacy and beauty.

"This innovative new concept is an opportunity to test and learn, as we determine how we can best work together to further elevate our customer offering," said Stefano Pessina, executive vice chairman and CEO of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. "We continue to evolve our offerings to meet the changing needs of our customers and provide a more differentiated shopping experience. We've been implementing new approaches to promotions, product selection and other areas to deliver greater value in our stores."

Kroger's retail footprint consists of 2,800 stores under a variety of banner names in 35 states.

Deerfield-based Walgreens' portfolio of retail and business brands includes Walgreens, Duane Reade, Boots and Alliance Healthcare, as well as increasingly global health and beauty product brands such as No7, Botanics, Liz Earle and Soap & Glory.