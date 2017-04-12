Kroger's C-store Review Sparks Industry's Interest

CINCINNATI — The Kroger Co.'s potential sale of its convenience store holdings has generated a "high level of interest" from prospective buyers.

According to The Cincinnati Enquirer, the company is continuing to evaluate whether to sell its c-stores, which operate under the Turkey Hill Minit Markets, Loaf 'N Jug, KwikShop, Tom Thumb and Quick Stop brands.

"This process is ongoing," said Kroger Chief Operating Officer Mike Schlotman.

At its annual Investor Conference in October, Kroger announced that it was beginning a strategic review of its c-store assets to determine whether they would be more valuable outside of the company than as part of it, CSNews Online previously reported.

Kroger's c-store operations generate approximately $4 billion in annual sales. During the earnings call for the fiscal quarter that ended Nov. 4, Kroger reported a $397-million profit, up 1.5 percent from one year ago.