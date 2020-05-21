Kum & Go Adds Fueling Feature to Mobile App

DES MOINES, Iowa — Kum & Go LC's mobile app is getting a new feature to help customers to "fuel better."

Mobile fuel pay, now available through the Kum & Go app for use at all 400 Kum & Go locations, provides customers with a personalized fueling experience that lets &Rewards members skip the keypad and activate the pump with their smartphone.

The app verifies a customer's credit card and handles the payment. Here's how it works:

An &Rewards member opens the Kum & Go mobile app when he or she arrives at the pump and select "fuel."

Select the pump number, follow the in-app prompts and begin fueling.

Then, &Rewards are earned.

"Let's be honest, no one gets joy from starting a pump. On a cold winter's day, the last thing you want to be doing is standing outside paying for gas," said Kum & Go President Tanner Krause. "Today, in our current moment, limiting common contact points is essential. So we created an app feature that significantly reduces the time to activate a pump and allows you to do most of it from the comfort of your vehicle. It’s the latest way Kum & Go is able to make your day better."

The Kum & Go mobile app is available in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, or by texting APP to 39771.

"At Kum & Go, we push the state of the art for convenience at the pump," said Kum & Go Vice President of Fuels Ken Kleemeier. "The Kum & Go app helps customers Fuel Better by linking the gas pump with the mobile phone, allowing us to radically streamline the process of fueling up, while also seamlessly integrating with the &Rewards program. Kum & Go uses technology to elevate the entire experience. It's putting the convenience back in convenience store."

Des Moines-based Kum & Go operates across 11 states, including Iowa, Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Wyoming.