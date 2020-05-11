Kum & Go Adds New Digital Tool to Communicate With Frontline Employees

DES MOINES, Iowa — Kum & Go LC teamed up with Crew to roll out a new digital workplace platform to all its convenience store associates and managers.

"Kum & Go is committed to building a positive, encouraging, and transparent culture for our associates," said Kum & Go Vice President of Operations Marty Roush. "Crew is complementary to our existing systems and will enable our associates to manage their own schedules. It will also help our newly established flex pools pick up shifts and manage their own work while supporting the larger team. We are especially excited to be able to share video content and virtual recognition between teams and directly to our associates."

When choosing a new platform, Kum & Go looked for a solution that could meet multiple business imperatives, including:

Connecting its entire organization and communicating effectively at all levels;

Optimizing labor through streamlined scheduling and staffing workflows; and,

Building culture through public recognition and motivation.

It also required a mobile-first platform that could integrate well with its existing technology stack, including UKG for Workforce Management and Workday for Human Capital Management.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kum & Go and have them as a close partner," said Scott Van Brunt, chief operating officer at Crew. "We know that frontline team communication has never been more important, and we are honored to help Kum & Go keep their entire organization connected with the Crew digital workplace. We couldn't ask for a better partner to work with — Kum & Go is a forward-looking organization, one that will take full advantage of the Crew platform and be at the forefront of what it means to run a world-class retail operation."

Crew noted that the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing operational demands have spurred investments in technology solutions to better connect and equip frontline teams.

"We believe that companies investing in digital frontline communication are creating a competitive advantage. Kum & Go is an outstanding example of a company at the forefront of this technological shift," Van Brunt added. "Providing a modern, digital workplace for frontline teams has taken on increased importance during the pandemic, and this partnership underscores our commitment to working with leading companies to keep teams safe, informed, and productive."

Des Moines-based Kum & Go operates 400 c-stores in 11 states: Iowa, Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Wyoming.