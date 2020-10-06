Kum & Go Becomes First C-store Chain to Join Catalina's Retailer Network

DES MOINES, Iowa — Kum & Go is tapping Catalina's Buyervision to deliver personalized digital media, making it the first convenience store chain to join the shopper intelligence provider's cross-channel retailer network.

"With all of today's retail choices, it becomes increasingly critical for us to attract and create meaningful, personalized engagement with all our shoppers, today's and those of tomorrow. We are excited about the ability to deliver precise, personal interaction among our &Rewards customers, and now beyond, helping them connect with the products, healthy choices and brands we know they will like based on their prior purchases," said Stuart Taylor, vice president of Business Insights and Analytics at Kum & Go.

"As an analytics-driven company, we are excited to partner with Catalina to deliver more precisely targeted and personalized customer experiences that we believe will drive incremental sales and build loyalty," he said.

In addition to Buyervision, the Kum & Go and Catalina partnership will support the latter's portfolio of digital products, including Audiences, Measurement and HUB360 to deliver personalized digital media that is measured in near real time by purchases rather than impressions or clicks.

To do so, Catalina leverages its scaled dataset of anonymized shopper data from more than 90 million households and more than 11 billion shopper trips annually, providing relevant ad messages and offers to consumers with purchase-based targeting. In the process it measures the impact of media tied to actual in-store sales that correlate to ad exposures, thereby reducing ad waste, according to the company.

"Kum & Go is a forward-thinking retailer focused on driving innovation in the c-store space and creating a more personalized experience for its loyal customers, while attracting new ones," said Wes Bean, senior vice president of Catalina's Global Retail Network. "They are quite far along the maturity curve of loyalty programming in the convenience store space — with over 1 million identifiable, yet anonymized shoppers frequenting their stores. Adding that purchase data to Catalina's unrivaled Shopper Intelligence Database will yield further insights into cross-channel buying behavior that should further strengthen Kum & Go’s business as well as our own."

St. Petersburg, Fla.-based Catalina understands and influences the purchasing decisions of more than 75 percent of American shoppers nationwide via relationships with leading consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and 62 grocery, drug, mass and c-store retailers spanning more than 23,000 physical stores. The company has operations in the United States, Europe and Japan.

Signifying the growth and importance of the c-store channel, earlier this year Catalina forged a partnership with Koupon Media, the leading promotion solution in small format retail, to provide c-store retailers and CPGs with a more holistic understanding of cross-channel consumer purchase behaviors.

Headquartered in Des Moines, Kum & Go is a family-owned c-store chain that operates 400 c-stores in 11 states, including Iowa, Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Wyoming.