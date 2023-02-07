Kum & Go Brings Autonomous Cleaning Solution to In-Store Operations

DES MOINES, Iowa — Kum & Go LC is deploying ICE Cobotics' Cobi 18 across its network of 400-plus convenience stores, freeing up associates from repetitive work and enabling them to stay focused on the customer experience.

Cobi 18, a floor-cleaning cobot, is designed for small spaces, and navigates tight aisles, and around moving and stationary objects. The application is an inexpensive way for c-store retailers to innovate their focus on facility cleanliness, the companies stated.

Leveraging Cobi 18's autonomous technology will free up Kum & Go associates to focus on keeping shelves and coolers fully stocked, and focus on delivering fresh food offerings. These efforts will increase engagement with in-store customers and enhance the customer-centric community Kum & Go is known for, according to the convenience retailer.

"Kum & Go's continuous improvement culture drives us to find equipment and process improvements that make it easier for our store associates to execute," said Marty Roush, vice president of operations at Kum & Go. "The choice was easy given the full support model ICE Cobotics provides. We are excited to participate in the development of the Cobi 18 to support stores during times of staffing challenges. Our associates and customers think Cobi is fun, which means it gets used more than any scrubber we have utilized in our stores to date. We're glad to have Cobi helping us elevate our associate and customer experience."

Kum & Go takes pride in the company's clean stores, and ICE Cobotics is committed to healthier environments through autonomous cleaning solutions, the companies stated. Cobi can be deployed multiple times a day, which ensures customers experience a clean environment every time they walk into a Kum & Go c-store.

"ICE Cobotics is proud to work with partners like Kum & Go who exhibit a commitment to innovation and enhancing the guest experience in their impeccably clean stores," said ICE Cobotics Vice President Chris Wetmore. "The partnership and adoption of Cobi is a natural fit due to Cobi's ability to help increase efficiencies and productivity by freeing up staff in busy convenience stores. We are excited to continue to work with Kum & Go and their amazing people as they implement cleaning automation across their footprint nationally."

Founded in 2011, ICE Cobotics is a floor cleaning equipment company with offices in North America, Europe and Asia. ICE Cobotics develops and offers a range of autonomous and intelligent solutions to help its clients to achieve superior cleaning outcomes, greater efficiency and a happier workforce.

Headquartered in Des Moines, Kum & Go is a fourth-generation, family-owned convenience store chain.