Kum & Go Collaborates With Budweiser to Benefit Veterans & Their Families

DES MOINES, Iowa — Kum & Go LC and Budweiser launched a first-ever merchandise collaboration to benefit Folds of Honor.

All proceeds from the sales of the special "Kum & Go Drink a Budweiser" limited-edition T-shirt and tank will go toward educational scholarships to families of fallen and disabled soldiers. Folds of Honor will provide scholarships to two recipients in September.

"This partnership is about celebrating our country, with two iconic American brands creating a fun way to support our veterans," said Kum & Go President Tanner Krause. "Proceeds from the collaboration benefit the great Folds of Honor. So, if you're reaching for a cold one on America’s Independence Day: Kum & Go drink a Budweiser."

The collaborative T-shirt and tank in its iconic red, white and blue color scheme is part of a larger summer campaign in partnership with Anheuser-Busch, who will donate $1 to Folds of Honor for every case of Budweiser sold at Kum & Go.

The merchandise is available online while supplies last.

Folds of Honor is a 501(C)(3) nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to families of military men and women who have fallen or been disabled in combat while serving in the United States armed forces.

Des Moines-based Kum & Go operates 400 c-stores in 11 states.