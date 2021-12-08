Kum & Go Helps Further EV Charging Efforts in Colorado

DES MOINES, Iowa — Kum & Go LC is partnering with the Colorado Energy Office (CEO) to introduce DC fast-charging stations to another convenience store in the state.

The opening of a new store in Wellington marks the 22nd Kum & Go store to have charging for electric vehicles (EVs).

"Kum & Go has been a great early partner in our EV Corridors charging infrastructure efforts," said Matt Mines, program manager at the CEO. "These new charging locations will help Coloradans drive anywhere in the state in an EV."

CEO awarded ChargePoint the contract to build out the EV Corridors project at 34 locations. Since then, Kum & Go and ChargePoint have worked together on nine completed sites within the United States. Five more sites are slated to be completed by the end of 2021.

"Kum & Go shows its leadership and dedication to sustainability by offering EV charging to residents and visitors in Colorado," said Anne Smart, vice president, public policy, ChargePoint. "ChargePoint is proud to be a part of this leadership to drive a more sustainable future for Colorado."

The EV charging sites are part of Kum & Go's longstanding focus on sustainability, according to the company. In 2010, it became the world's first c-store certified under the Leadership in Energy & Environmental Design (LEED) Volume Program.

"Kum & Go is committed to leading with sustainable options designed to meet the dynamic needs of our customers," said Ken Kleemeier, vice president of Fuels at Kum & Go. "Our network of DC fast chargers and the support of Colorado Energy Office help advance this important work."

The partnership is also a win for the state of Colorado, according to Will Toor, executive director of the CEO.

"Public-private partnerships like ours with ChargePoint and Kum & Go are critical to increasing charging options for EV drivers across the state," Toor said.

Based in Des Moines, Kum & Go operates 400 convenience stores in 11 states: Iowa, Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Wyoming.