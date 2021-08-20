Kum & Go Highlights Its Four Pillars of Social Responsibility

DES MOINES, Iowa — Kum & Go LC's parent company, Krause Group, is highlighting the progress of its business in its third annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report.

Established in 1959 with the launch of a single gas station in Hampton, Iowa, Krause Group today operates a diverse set of companies including: Kum & Go, Solar Transport, Italian wineries Vietti and Enrico Serafino, Krause+, Dalla Terra Ranch, Teamwork Ranch and the Des Moines Menace soccer club, and, most recently, Italian soccer club Parma Calcio 1913.

The report, which became available Aug. 16, provides an overview of how Krause Group worked in 2020 to accelerate its businesses to bring their purposes to life, working across the four pillars of social responsibility, including purpose-based, people first, planet, and philanthropy.

From investments in associates' health and well-being to company record-breaking Habitat for Humanity and United Way donations, from energy efficiency improvements to supporting more than 300 nonprofit organizations, the new report encapsulates the breadth and scope of Krause Group's work across 14 states, two countries, and with more than 5,533 associates.

"In 2020, we experienced devastation from the coronavirus pandemic and had our collective conscience shocked by the slayings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and too many other Black men and women," said Krause Group Chairman and CEO Kyle Krause. "While the year was marked by anguish, pain, upheaval and anxiety, there were also moments of joy and unity. This report serves as reminder of how Krause Group companies came together and showed up for each other — no matter how difficult, no matter how painful. Challenges arose and we faced them head-on.

"We weathered profound challenges last year, and we did so guided by our Purpose and Values," he continued. "The commitments we made in 2020, and continue to make, help ensure our communities thrive in this time of extraordinary need."

The third annual report can be found here.

Des Moines-based Kum & Go employs nearly 5,000 associates in 400 stores in 11 states: Iowa, Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Wyoming.