Kum & Go Highlights Progress in New Corporate Social Responsibility Report

DES MOINES, Iowa — Kum & Go LC's parent company, Krause Group, is highlighting the progress of its business in its second annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report.

Established in 1959 with the launch of a single gas station in Hampton, Iowa, Krause Group today operates a diverse set of companies including: Kum & Go, Solar Transport, Vietti, Enrico Serafino, Krause+, Dalla Terra Ranch, Teamwork Ranch and the Des Moines Menace soccer club.

The report, which was released on Sept. 1, provides an overview of how Krause Group worked in 2019 to accelerate its businesses to bring their purposes to life, working across the four pillars of social responsibility, including:

Purpose-Based

Krause Group's purpose-based philosophy is, "We focus our WHY in everything we do: to inspire and energize our associates and to engage our customers."

In an August 2019 survey of 3,000 adults, Kum & Go found that: 48 percent of people are "Extremely" or "Very" likely to shop at convenience stores that share their values and care about causes they care about; 84 percent of people strongly agree or somewhat agree that "we have a responsibility to preserve our environment"; and 56 percent of people would pay more for products which are more sustainable.

People First

In a 2019 Associate Voice Survey, 80 percent of team members said "everyone here is treated fairly regardless of race, gender, age, ethnic background, disability, sexual orientation or other differences"; 69 percent said workforce diversity is valued at their organization; and 85 percent said they feel accepted by their immediate coworkers.

2019 also marked the fifth year of the Krause Group's Women's Network, which focuses on women who are aspiring to become leaders in the company and operates on three pillars: professional development, personal development and community service.

Planet

In 2019, Kum & Go successfully diverted 33.7 percent of waste from landfills, up from 31.3 percent in 2018. By year end, 76 percent of stores had some form of back-end recycling program for cardboard or single-stream service.

Standout initiatives last year included:

More than 75 percent of Kum & Go stores had introduced coffee machines that reduce waste, water usage and associate labor by the end of 2019.

Kum & Go sold more than 72 million gallons of ethanol and accelerated its own electronic vehicle charging (EV) installation plans. In 2019, 14 stores offered EV charging and the retailer plans to add another 15.

Between 2008-2019, Kum & Go certified 109 of its stores using the Leadership in Energy & Environmental Design (LEED) program.

Philanthropy

In 2019, the Krause Family Foundations supported 77 organizations in the areas of arts and culture, education, faith, community betterment and human service. Kum & Go awarded 105 grants and sponsorships, supported nearly 200 organizations with gift card and product donations, and raised more than $1.1 million for 16 different non-profit organizations.

Kum & Go's food rescue program also increased meals donated by 54 percent since 2018 to continue helping families and individuals in need. Associates and volunteers across nine states and 295 stores worked to donate meals to more than 150 agencies.

"Krause Group companies are about more than selling wine or fuel, more than soccer or agriculture. They are about how we leave the world a better place," said Krause Group Chairman and CEO Kyle Krause. "CSR is about how we as an organization are being responsible corporate citizens and creating safe, equitable, and inclusive spaces. As a fourth-generation family-run business, I am especially proud to launch this report on the 61st anniversary of our founding — an important moment for reflection and looking forward — especially given the unprecedented times we now live in. This report serves as a reminder of both what we have accomplished — and the work that lies ahead."

The second annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report can be found here.

Des Moines-based Kum & Go operates 400 c-stores in 11 states: Iowa, Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Wyoming.