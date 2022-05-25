Kum & Go Relaunches Food Program Based on Pilot Program Findings

DES MOINES, Iowa — Kum & Go LC relaunched a new take on its fresh food menu at stores in Omaha, Neb., Little Rock, Ark., and their surrounding metro areas.

After trial and feedback from its original new menu launch last fall, Kum & Go has added new menu items to increase customers choices and meet customer needs, including freshly made grab-and-go breakfast burritos with four premium meat options, and made-to-order breakfast bowls featuring a choice of breakfast potato or wilted spinach base. Previous favorites of the new concept, including stackers and grain bowls, remain.

"Our food pilot launched last fall continues to grow as we offer our customers crave-able food options when and where they need them. The fascinating part of the pilot was evaluating how our customers responded to the new food offering and building out additional assortment based on shopping habits and trends for continued success. We have certainly challenged the perceived norm of convenience store food and are excited for what the future holds," said Jac Moskalik, vice president of food innovation, Kum & Go.

In addition to relaunching its new food menu, Kum & Go introduced web ordering as a method for customers to order food and merchandise via its website. Web orders can be picked up in store or delivered curbside and fuel side with a minimum fulfilment time of 10 minutes using the "ASAP" option or scheduled for a future pick-up time.

"Web ordering is yet another way Kum & Go is extending beyond our four walls and bringing our crave-able fresh food and wide variety of products to our customers. This will be a great way to recruit new customers to try our new offerings and encourage participation in our &Rewards loyalty program, mobile fuel pay, and mobile ordering in our &Rewards app," noted Ryan Lindsley, Kum & Go's vice president of marketing and digital strategy.

Kum & Go continues to roll out its refreshed brand and new food program across its footprint, focused on implementation in Des Moines this year. Web ordering capabilities are planned to be implemented across their entire footprint later this year.

As Convenience Store News reported, Kum & Go initially rolled out a new fresh food menu at convenience stores in Little Rock, Ark., in September and Omaha in October.

The initial rollout featured made-to-order items such as grain bowls, premium meat and vegetables layered on fresh baked bread, blended smoothies, cold brew frappés and more.

The retailer sought to significantly elevate c-store food with a menu that is more on par with fast casual restaurants.

Established in Hampton, Iowa, in 1959, Des Moines-based Kum & Go LC is a fourth-generation, family-owned convenience store chain that operates approximately 400 stores in 11 states. For more than 60 years, the company has been dedicated to sharing 10 percent of all profits back to the communities it serves.