Kum & Go to Shift Business to McLane

TEMPLE, Texas — McLane Co. Inc., a leading supply chain services company providing grocery and foodservice supply chain solutions throughout the United States, announced that Kum & Go, one of the nation's most respected convenience retailers, has reached an agreement for McLane Co. to serve as its grocery wholesaler effective in the second quarter of 2018.

"McLane’s commitment to technology and operational excellence will be critical as we work together to develop and implement solutions benefitting our customers and associates," said Chris Jones, senior vice president of marketing at Kum & Go.

Under the multi-year agreement, McLane will begin servicing all Kum & Go stores in early spring. Kum & Go LC manages and operates more than 400 stores across 11 states.

"Kum & Go is an organization focused on bringing the best product offerings and innovation to its stores so its associates can deliver more than their customers expect. Kum & Go, like McLane, understands the value teamwork brings to the success of a company," said Tony Frankenberger, president of McLane Grocery.

"On behalf of all the teammates of McLane Co. we are honored to be chosen to not only service Kum & Go, but to work hand-in-hand and implement solutions that bring great value to both organizations," Frankenberger said.

For nearly 60 years, Kum & Go has been dedicated to the communities it serves, sharing 10 percent of its profits with charitable causes. For four generations, the family-owned convenience store chain has focused on providing exceptional service and delivering more than customers expect.

Established in Hampton, Iowa, in 1959, the chain has since grown to employ more than 5,000 associates in more than 400 stores in 11 states (Iowa, Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Wyoming).

McLane Co. is one of the largest supply chain services leaders, providing grocery and foodservice supply chain solutions for convenience stores, mass merchants, drug stores and chain restaurants throughout the U.S. McLane, through McLane Grocery and McLane Foodservice, operates more than 80 distribution centers across the U.S. and one of the nation's largest private fleets.

The Temple-based company buys, sells and delivers more than 50,000 different consumer products to nearly 110,000 locations across the U.S. In addition, McLane provides alcoholic beverage distribution through its wholly owned subsidiary, Empire Distributors Inc.

McLane is a wholly owned unit of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and employs more than 20,000 teammates.