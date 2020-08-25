Kum & Go Taps Into Technology to Source New Products & Innovation

DES MOINES, Iowa — Kum & Go is working with RangeMe to drive new product discovery and innovation at the shelf.

In partnership with San Francisco-based RangeMe, Kum & Go will leverage access to more than 175,000 suppliers. Using selective and specific search criteria, Kum & Go will be able to connect with suppliers that can provide products that consumers want, and will keep them coming back to one of the retailer's 400 stores, according to a release announcing the partnership.

"Our customers are striving to feel and do better every day," said Stephanie Poitry, Kum & Go senior category manager. "We are continually evaluating our assortment to ensure we are offering the products that are keeping up with our customer's evolving wants and needs. Our partnership with RangeMe is an exciting step forward on our journey to make healthy food convenient for everyone."

Kum & Go's focus is to provide its customers access to healthy, convenient and affordable food and beverages. By turning to technology to help scale its product offerings, the retailer is able to play a role as true innovators in the market, RangeMe said.

"Kum & Go's commitment to the well-being not just of their community but also to the planet is true leadership in action. And that type of proactive leadership that is critical to success with the RangeMe platform, and will help them determine the ideal new products to bring into their stores," said Nicky Jackson, CEO of RangeMe. "Kum & Go is dedicated to pleasing customers through its product mix of original and high-quality items. And RangeMe is here to help make the process of finding and perfecting that mix easier for everyone."

Des Moines-based Kum & Go operates 400 c-stores in 11 states: Iowa, Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Wyoming.