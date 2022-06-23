Kum & Go Teams Up With New Partner for Mobile Commerce Digital Transformation

DES MOINES, Iowa — Kum & Go LC is modernizing its digital architecture and enhancing the customer experience through a new partnership with Myplanet.

The multi-year agreement will feature Myplanet's Composable.com Mobile Commerce Accelerator as part of the foundation of Kum & Go's one-stop-shop for touchless fueling, fresh food, rewards, and exclusive offers, according to the convenience store retailer.

"Myplanet's Composable.com solution set them apart from other technology and commerce firms during selection. With Composable, we'll be able to accelerate our speed to market, improve the quality of our customer experience, and quickly integrate other best-in-class commerce technologies to bring the store to our customers — all without sacrificing the ability to build something uniquely Kum & Go," commented Kum & Go Vice President of Marketing & Digital Strategy Ryan Lindsley.

New or improved capabilities will include:

Easier to use customer experience with a refreshed look and feel, aligned to the Kum & Go brand;

An enhanced loyalty program with more engaging ways for customers to earn and redeem rewards;

More ways to pay, including a variety of payment methods and digital wallets; and

Greater flexibility and control over the mobile experience and digital platform, making it easier to deliver engaging customer experiences.

"The composable architecture will allow us to adapt quickly and deliver innovative customer-centric products more frequently, driving repeat business, improving customer loyalty, and identifying key opportunities for growth," said Matt Anderson, digital product manager at Kum & Go.

With Myplanet's mobile accelerator and best-in-class modular solutions from Auth0, Contentful, P97, and Paytronix, Kum & Go will remain agile as it scales, the company added.

"At Kum & Go, we're rethinking the whole convenience experience, which includes creating more convenient ways for our customers to connect and engage with the brand," said Kum & Go Chief Information Officer Levon Hooks. "Kum & Go is future-proofing our digital platform through composing best-in-class technologies with the support of Myplanet, a leading digital transformation partner."

Customers can expect to see this digital transformation on web and mobile platforms later this year.

Kum & Go was recipient of the Convenience Store News 2021 Technology Leader of the Year award. The company was lauded for utilizing technology to drive excellence across its operation.

While some retailers take cues from outside forces, Kum & Go looks internally for innovation inspiration. The company pairs its drivers for success with innovations that will help Kum & Go execute its short- and long-term strategies, Hooks told CSNews at the time of the award.

Toronto, Canada-based Myplanet specializes in headless commerce, customer data and retail data platforms.

Established in Hampton, Iowa, in 1959, Des Moines-based Kum & Go is a fourth-generation, family-owned convenience store chain that operates approximately 400 stores in 11 states. Kum & Go plans to hire more than 5,000 associates across all locations this year, adding 176 food positions as the company expands its brand and food program in the Des Moines market.