Kum & Go Turns to AI to Optimize Supply Chain & Merchandise Practices

DES MOINES, Iowa — Kum & Go LC tapped RELEX Solutions for unified supply chain and merchandising optimization through artificial intelligence (AI).

Through the partnership with RELEX, Kum & Go will also expand its existing merchandising capabilities to enable easier vendor collaboration and performance-driven assortment decisions. The system will act as a force multiplier for ongoing format changes.

The partnership will also allow the convenience store operator to:

Enhance its existing replenishment process through RELEX's machine-learning-driven forecasts that factor in additional data sources, increasing order accuracy.

Take advantage of RELEX's On The Go mobility solution, which drives store-level exception-based order review, enables mobile planogram review, and allows for seamless interaction between their operations and merchandising teams.

"RELEX truly supports our mission to deliver a positive in-store experience for our valued customers," said Kevin Conniff, vice president, merchandise operations, planning and space for Kum & Go. "This partnership not only allows us to modernize our supply chain and space planning processes but also delivers multiple benefits for our teams by bringing together merchandising and category management in a single solution."

According to RELEX, Kum & Go sought a new partner offering SaaS-based solutions with a robust roadmap that would allow for future growth. After reviewing multiple vendors, it selected RELEX for the provider’s forward-thinking unified solution that automates both supply chain and space management processes.

"We are extremely happy to partner with Kum & Go and to update and unify their critical supply chain processes," said Carlos Victoria, senior vice president, sales, Americas for RELEX Solutions. "RELEX's automated supply chain and space management solution will give Kum & Go the trustworthy insights they need to meet — and exceed — their goal of providing first-class service in all of their stores."

Atlanta-based RELEX Solutions is a leading provider of cutting-edge retail optimization software.

Headquartered in Des Moines, Kum & Go operates 400 stores across 11 states.