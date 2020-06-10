Kum & Go's New Initiative Encourages Associates to Vote

DES MOINES, Iowa — Kum & Go LC is encouraging its employees to make their voices heard through a new voter empower initiative. The convenience store operator announced two hours of paid voting time and free in-store meals for all store associates on Election Day, Nov. 3.

The company is also sharing voter registration information with employees and encouraging everyone to learn their registration status at Vote.org.

Additionally, Kum & Go has joined Time to Vote, a business-led, nonpartisan coalition that has the goal of increasing voter participation in U.S. elections

The retailer also signed a pledge with Civic Alliance, another nonpartisan group of businesses that seeks to achieve 80 percent voter turnout by 2028, to affirm its commitment to encouraging its American audiences to participate in elections and empowering its U.S. employees to vote and be civically active.

"At Kum & Go, we believe working should never be a barrier to civic engagement," said Tanner Krause, president of Kum & Go. "By providing paid time for associates to go to the polls, and affirming that support through both Time to Vote and Civic Alliance, we are proud to stand by this important non-partisan effort to bring out the vote."

Des Moines-based Kum & Go operates 400 c-stores in 11 states: Iowa, Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Wyoming.