Kwik Chek to Celebrate 100 Days of Summer With Daily Giveaways

SPICEWOOD, Texas — Summer will get a little sunnier for Kwik Chek customers.

The Texas-based convenience store retailer will kick off its 100 Days of Summer giveaway on June 1. Participants can win one free prize every day playing the virtual scratch-and-win game, which is available in the kwikchek mobile app.

"Kwik Chek's 100 Days of Summer game is a fun way to enjoy the warm months ahead, and gives customers something to look forward to each day," said Anna Felz, marketing and brand manager, Kwik Chek. "From fuel for your car to sporting goods and ice cold drinks, the daily prizes are the perfect complements to popular summer activities."

The promotion runs through Sept. 8. Prizes include:

Free gas for a year

Free Kwik Chek coffee for a year

Free Kwik Chek fountain drinks for a year

Free tacos for a year

Free breakfast biscuits for a year

Free chicken tender plates for a year

Swag including signed footballs, Yeti coolers and golf bags

Variety of candy bars, chips, drinks, snacks and food

Powered by Koupon Media, the 100 Days of Summer game does not require a purchase to participate. Prizes can be redeemed through Sept. 30 by showing the prize barcode within the kwikchek app to a Kwik Check cashier. Only one coupon per day can be redeemed.

Headquartered in Spicewood, Kwik Chek Food Stores has more than 47 locations throughout Texas and Oklahoma.