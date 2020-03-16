Kwik Chek Expands Its Menu of Fresh-Made Meals

SPICEWOOD, Texas — Kwik Chek Food Stores unveiled three new bargains on fresh-made meals for the spring.

The limited-time deals are available through May 3 at select Kwik Check locations.

"Our guests deserve delicious and affordable menu options, which is exactly why we created our value deals," said Kevin Smartt, CEO of Kwik Chek Food Stores. "Food quality is something we pride ourselves on and we're thrilled to introduce two brand new menu items that we're sure guests will love. Even better, guests can earn points through the Kwik Chek app and redeem them for cents off gas at the pump. It's a win-win!"

The fresh deals include:

Bandit Taco (Two-for-$4 with kwikcard) — Chorizo, fresh-cracked eggs and beans are smothered with cheese and topped by crispy bacon, all inside a fresh-made tortilla.

Seafood Plates ($6.99 each with kwikcard) — Designed for the Lenten season and Fish Fridays, customers can choose between a 10-piece shrimp, two-piece fish or two fish tacos for their entree, plus the choice of two sides and a roll.

El Jefe Taco (Two-for-$4 with kwikcard) — This fresh-made taco has generous portions of bacon, egg, cheese and then extra bacon, all wrapped in a warm, handmade flour tortilla.

In addition to taking advantage of the value deals, Kwik Chek's kwikcard rewards program allows customers to earn points when they purchase fresh-made food from any Kwik Chek location at a rate of four points for every item purchased.

Based in Spicewood, Kwik Chek Food Stores has more than 45 locations throughout Texas and Oklahoma.