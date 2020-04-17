Kwik Chek Puts Family Meal Options on the Menu

SPICEWOOD, Texas — Kwik Chek is focusing on family with its new menu options.

Family Meal Deals and Family Kwik Packs are now available for customers who want to pick up a "kwik" meal, bring it home then heat it and eat it.

Family Meal Deals all cost less than $20 and serve a family of four. Options include:

Chicken Family Deal — 10 tenders, two 16-ounce sides and four rolls for $15.99

Taco Family Deal, Breakfast — Six original tacos for $8.99; 12 for $13.99

Taco Family Deal, Lunch — Six original tacos, two 16-ounce sides for $13.99; 12 original tacos for $19.99

Kings Ranch Family Deal — 48-ounce Kings Ranch Casserole, large salad and four Texas toasts for $19.99

Chicken Fried Steak Family Deal — Four chicken fried steaks with gravy, two 16-ounce sides, large salad and four Texas toasts for $19.99

Hamburger Meal Deal — Four 1/3-pound burgers with veggie toppings and four sides of fries for $19.99

Pizza Meal Deal — Two 14-inch, two-topping pizzas with large salad for $19.99

The Family Kwik Packs are available at Kwik Chek's cold grab-and-go section. They include chicken salad, brisket, carne guisada, picadillo, pork tamales, mac and cheese, charro beans, mashed potatoes and green beans. Offerings vary by store location.

Based in Spicewood, Kwik Chek is a family of convenience stores, grocery stores and quick food operations with more than 45 locations throughout Texas and Oklahoma.