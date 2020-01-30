Kwik Chek Serves Up New Fresh-Food Value Deals

SPICEWOOD, Texas — Kwik Chek Food Stores is offering four new food value deals this winter.

From now through March 1, customers will receive special discounts on both new menu items and existing fan favorites.

"Our newest value deals aren't applied to your typical convenience store fare, like chips and candy," said Kevin Smartt, CEO of Kwik Chek Food Stores. "We are proud to offer our guests fresh-made breakfast biscuits, premium fajita tacos, hand breaded tenders and more that are craveable, convenient and just plain delicious."

These limited-time value deals are available at participating Kwik Chek locations:

El Jefe Taco (Two-for-$4 with kwikcard) — A fresh-made taco with generous portions of bacon, egg, cheese and extra bacon, wrapped in a warm, handmade flour tortilla.

Nashville Hot, Buffalo or BBQ tenders on a roll (Two-for-$4 with kwikcard) — A choice of three types of tenders, sauced and served on a warm, buttery roll.

Fresh-baked red velvet cookie (Two-for-$3 with kwikcard) — Baked-fresh daily in the Kwik Chek bakery, these red velvet cookies are soft and chewy with a deep crimson color and chunks of rich chocolate.

Hash browns (Two-for-$1 with kwikcard) — Hand-fried and fresh-made, hash browns are mixed with chopped onions and a dash of salt and pepper.

In addition to taking advantage of the value deals, Kwik Chek's new kwikcard rewards program allows customers to earn points when they purchase fresh-made food from any Kwik Chek location at a rate of four points for every item purchased.

Based in Spicewood, Texas, Kwik Chek Food Stores has more than 45 locations throughout Texas and Oklahoma.