Kwik Trip Selects IGEN Fuels for Motor Fuel Tax Solution

LA CROSSE, Wis. — Kwik Trip Inc. selected IGEN Fuels LLC to automate its motor fuel excise tax compliance process.

The convenience store retailer will utilize IGEN's tax compliance solution to add greater efficiencies to its filing process.

"With margins becoming even tighter in the fuel space, organizations are realizing there is a business advantage to accurate and concise compliance reporting," said Scott Kraft, general manager of IGEN. "Utilizing solutions like IGEN are giving companies a clear advantage in terms of compliance reporting and unearthing data trends."

Green Bay-based IGEN provides data automation solutions with a primary focus in motor fuel taxation reporting. Users can automate jurisdiction reporting processes to reduce time and increase reporting accuracy, according to the company. Additionally, IGEN's tools can be used for data matching and inventory reconciliation processing, license and certificate management, and tax determination.

La Crosse-based Kwik Trip operates more than 560 convenience stores in Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin.