Kwik Trip Taps Technology to Manage Fuel Distribution

LA CROSSE, Wis. — Kwik Trip Inc. has gone live with Allegro Development Corp.’s Horizon software to manage its refined products marketing, trading and distribution services.

La Crosse-based Kwik Trip had enlisted systems integrator MRE Consulting Ltd. to evaluate its business processes and help create a strategic systems plan. Following this evaluation, Kwik Trip opted to implement Allegro’s commodity trading and risk management (CTRM) software — a cloud-enabled, flexible and advanced automated system.

The solution not only meets Kwik Trip’s need for an advanced CTRM platform, but it also provides a product roadmap dedicated to refined products and fuel distribution from source to delivery — through PNL positioning, auditing and accounting.

“The joint effort from MRE, Kwik Trip and Allegro to implement our software in a 12-week sprint is an incredible achievement,” Frank Brienzi, CEO of Dallas-based Allegro, stated in a press release. “We look forward to continuing our relationship with these two organizations as we work to further enhance Kwik Trip’s commodity trading and risk management processes.”

Joel Hirschboeck, general manager of fuel marketing and procurement at Kwik Trip, added: “We are pleased that the Allegro and MRE Consulting implementation team has made the transition to a new CTRM extremely efficient. ... Utilizing Allegro’s software to drill down into transaction lifecycles, accounting details, settlements and end-of-day processing will provide Kwik Trip with a competitive advantage by enhancing our decision-making capabilities.”

Kwik Trip is a family-owned company with more than 400 convenience stores across Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa. It also operates its own bakery, commissary, dairy, distribution warehouse, and vehicle maintenance divisions.