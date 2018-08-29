Labor Day Weekend Gas Prices to Be Highest Since 2014

NATIONAL REPORT — Drivers across the country may be continuing to see local pump prices dropping, but gas prices will be their highest point for Labor Day weekend since 2014.

On the week, state gas price averages declined as much as 4 cents while the national gas price average held steady at $2.84. The price is 2 cents cheaper than a month ago, but 48 cents more than a year ago.

Last year’s Labor Day weekend saw gas prices spike due to Hurricane Harvey, which battered the Southeast, shutting down refineries and pipelines, and driving gas prices toward their highest point of 2017 to $2.67. Despite no hurricane activity this Labor Day weekend, gas prices will be at their highest point for the holiday since 2014.

"With Labor Day approaching, motorists could see a small swing towards higher gas prices, but any jump should not last past the holiday weekend," assured Jeanette Casselano, AAA spokesperson.