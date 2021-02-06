Leaders from Circle K, 7-Eleven, Kum & Go Headline 2021 Convenience Store News Technology Leadership Roundtable

NATIONAL REPORT — Following a successful virtual event last year, the Convenience Store News Technology Leadership Roundtable & Dinner will be held in-person this year.

Taking place on the opening evening of the 2021 NACS Show in Chicago on Oct. 5, the event will bring c-store tech leaders together to share best practices and discuss the future technology needs of the industry.

This year's program will feature an opening talk by Mani Suri, senior vice president and chief information officer (CIO) of 7-Eleven Inc.; a fireside chat discussion with Deb Hall Lefevre, executive vice president and chief technology officer of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc./Circle K; and the presentation of the 2021 Technology Leader of the Year Award to Levon Hooks, CIO of Kum & Go LC.

Up to 20 retailers are expected to participate in discussions around business intelligence, inventory, asset and workforce management, omnichannel commerce, loyalty programs, contactless payments, online ordering, payment options, curbside pickup, home delivery, data security, and more.

The 2021 CSNews Technology Leadership Roundtable & Dinner is sponsored by Applied Data Corp. (ADC), Hathaway, and Mobiquity.

Retailers interested in attending should contact CSNews Editorial Director Don Longo at [email protected].