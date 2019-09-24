Leadership, Mindfulness & Wellness Expert Will Keynote 2019 Top Women in Convenience Awards Gala

ATLANTA — Angela Buttimer, a leadership, mindfulness and wellness expert, will be the keynote speaker at the 2019 Convenience Store News Top Women in Convenience (TWIC) awards gala, being held in Atlanta next month.

With a graduate degree in counseling psychology, certification in organizational development and leadership, and decades of experience in both the world of business and psychology, Buttimer is uniquely positioned to help executives and organizations move toward feeling and performing at their best.

She delivers her expertise through consulting, executive coaching, psychotherapy, keynote speaking, and corporate training. Buttimer has been featured in various media outlets as an expert on human behavior in the workplace.

“Mindful Mojo encourages ‘strategic hustle’ so that you thrive in getting the job done with satisfaction, while also enjoying wellbeing — and ultimately focusing on what matters most to you,” she said. “Mindful practices and principles help you find calm in chaos, clarity in confusion, and portable, practical peace — at work and at home. You deserve to feel your best and perform at your best, and Mindful Mojo helps you enjoy both!”

Paula Lashinsky, vice president and brand director for CSNews, praised the choice of Buttimer to keynote this year’s TWIC awards gala, which will be held Wednesday, Oct. 2 at the Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center, starting at 5:30 p.m.

“Angela is sure to strike the right tone of female empowerment and celebration that TWIC fosters in the c-store industry,” said Lashinsky.

Other speakers at this year’s event include Allison Moran, former CEO of Atlanta-based RaceTrac Petroleum, chairperson of the TWIC Advisory Board, and one of the first group of TWIC Women of the Year honorees in 2014, when CSNews launched the program.

The Top Women in Convenience program encompasses four award categories — Women of the Year, Senior-Level Leaders, Rising Stars and Mentors — honoring the full convenience retail spectrum. TWIC winners must either work for a convenience store retailer company or a wholesaler or supplier directly serving the convenience store industry.

This year’s TWIC awards gala will honor 42 women across the four award categories. Click here for more information about the event.