Leveraging Loyalty to Drive Holiday Traffic for C-Stores

Harness the full potential of your convenience store’s loyalty program to boost holiday sales and drive greater long-term revenue. In this webinar, Jeff Hoover—Director of Strategy & Analytics at Paytronix—unpacks how specific loyalty program promotions and campaigns can turn occasional visitors into regular customers during the winter holiday period. This CSN webinar is ideal for c-store owners, managers, and marketers aiming to maximize holiday revenue and incentivize the same customers to continue shopping in the year ahead.



Top Three Takeaways:

Increasing In-Store Visits: Gain insights on how promotions and campaigns can noticeably boost foot traffic during the holiday season. Enriching the Customer Experience: Learn how to use loyalty programs to offer personalized holiday deals, increasing both customer engagement and spending. Utilizing Data Effectively: Understand how to leverage customer data collected through your loyalty program to tailor promotions that resonate during the holidays.