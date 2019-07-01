Lil' Drug Store Products Expands Into New Categories via Acquisition

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Lil' Drug Store Products Inc. (LDSP) will expand its product assortment following an affiliate company's acquisition of the assets of Associated Distributors, a direct importer and retail merchandiser of sunglasses and cellular accessories to the convenience channel.

The deal broadens LDSP's category assortment in convenience stores and provides Associated Distributors with access to more resources and an extensive distribution network, the company said.

Associated Distributors sells Image brand sunglasses and Wavelength brand cellular accessories to more than 4,000 c-stores.

"Partnering with Lil' Drug Store Products gives Associated Distributors access to an extensive network of more than 100,000 stores," said Clark Heist, founder of Associated Distributors. "With the excellent reputation of Lil' Drug Store Products, I can only imagine the possibilities to grow this business."

LDSP will provide Associated Distributors with access to additional sales, marketing, category management, operational, financial and customer service resources.

"This is an exciting opportunity for Associated Distributors and Lil' Drug Store Products," said Chris DeWolf, president of Lil' Drug Store Products. "Associated Distributors participates in a segment of the market that really is quite interesting and their unique business model is equally compelling. I look forward to growing our businesses together."

Founded in 1974, Cedar Rapids-based Lil' Drug Store Products is convenience channel products distributor.