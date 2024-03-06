Long-Time Wawa Executive Passes Away
"Harry was a long-time member of the Convenience Store News Editorial Advisory Board and a strong advocate of frontline workers in the c-store industry," said CSNews Editorial Director Emeritus Don Longo. "Most of all, he was a gentleman and great friend of the publication. He will be missed."
McHugh was considered "the heart and soul of Wawa" and upon his retirement, stayed on as the retailer's cultural ambassador, a role created for him.
Known as a community leader, McHugh served two terms as the board chair of the Southeastern Pennsylvania Chapter of the American Red Cross. He also served on the boards for Saint Joseph's University, Immaculata University, the Irish American Business Chamber & Network and the Avalon Yacht Club. He was varsity boys soccer head coach of Saints Philip and James Catholic Church for 13 years, leading the team to many regional championships.
"Harry's greatest legacy will be his joie de vivre," his obituary read. "He embodied love, warmth, charm and decency. He had a magical quality with people, and when he entered a crowd, all could see how they loved him back. Harry's impact was vast and enduring."
McHugh is survived by his wife Mag, his sons Peter and Fintan and other family members.