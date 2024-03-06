Long-Time Wawa Executive Passes Away

WAWA, Pa. — Henry "Harry" McHugh, a veteran of Wawa Inc. who held numerous leadership roles at the company, passed away on March 5. He was 80.

McHugh served in the Army before studying at the City College of New York and the State University of New York at Purchase. He was leading the information technology department at the Franklin Mint in Pennsylvania when Richard Wood recruited him to direct the IT department at Wawa's fledgling convenience store business. After completing his undergraduate degree at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and graduating with the third class of the Wharton Executive MBA Program, McHugh was promoted to director of finance, then vice president and director of real estate.

In this role, McHugh oversaw Wawa's rapid expansion and looked for potential Wawa sites everywhere, even piloting Cessna airplanes to cover more ground, according to his obituary. When he became senior vice president of operations, McHugh was able to develop people, which became his greatest passion and skill. He championed partnerships with Saint Joseph's University, Neumann University and Immaculata University, enabling colleagues to continue their education.