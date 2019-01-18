Love's 2019 Strategy Calls for Network Expansion & More Services

OKLAHOMA CITY — After a busy 2018, Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores is anticipating an even bigger 2019.

The operator's plans for the new year include adding thousands of new truck parking spaces, expanding on-site truck and tire care services and opening more than 40 new locations, bringing Love's location count to more than 500 nationwide.

In 2018, Love's had its biggest year to date with the opening of 35 new travel stop locations and more than 2,900 truck parking spaces.

"We aim to surpass our customers' needs and are dedicated to improving the lives of professional drivers," said Greg Love, co-CEO of Love's. "The truck parking shortage is a continued focus for us, which is why we plan to add more than 3,000 truck parking spaces at new travel stops this year.

"The addition of more than 30 Love's Truck Tire Care and Speedco locations will also provide our customers with many more convenient, affordable and reliable options to get them back on the road quicker," he added. "We're eager to add these additional resources for our customers to enjoy."

After Love's acquired Speedco in 2017, the company began offering tire and lube services, making it the largest nationwide oil change and preventative maintenance network. Speedco expanded its tire brand offerings into locations across the country in 2018 to include Michelin, Goodyear, Yokohama, Aeolus, Kelly, Bridgestone, Dayton, BF Goodrich and Love’s Retread tires.

Love's Retread tires are available in all locations and are now available for direct delivery to fleet terminals across the country. Love's has additional plans to open a new retread distribution center this spring, with more distribution locations planned for the future.

Other growing amenities offered by Love's in 2019 include:

Shop Connect

Love's one-stop-shop for fleets to manage accounts and schedule maintenance and inspections at any Love's or Speedco location provides customers with improved service speeds and quicker response times.

Love's Financial

The service offers freight factoring solutions to provide fast and flexible financing with no hassle. Some of the numerous benefits of freight factoring with Love's Financial include 24/7 online access, high advances, professional receivables management, bundled packages and a no-fee Love's Express Credit card for fuel, tires, maintenance and in-store purchases, according to the travel stop operator.

Trillium

A member of the Love's Family of Cos., Trillium provides alternative fuels systems and renewable fuels. The service now offers creative financing options for heavy-duty trucking transactions. It will continue expanding its offerings this year with added electric vehicle charging stations, solar panel installations, hydrogen fueling stations and additional compressed natural gas locations.

Oklahoma City-based Love's operates more than 480 travel stops in 41 states.