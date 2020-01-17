Love's 2020 Agenda Includes New Sites & Enhanced Customer Experience

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores has ambitious goals for 2020. The travel stop operator plans to open up to 40 locations and add approximately 3,000 parking spots and 2,500 jobs this year.

The announcement comes after a year of milestones, including the opening of love's 500th store and raising a record $3.75 million for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals during Love's annual campaign.

"We enter 2020 with lots of momentum that we'll continue through customer-experience enhancements, product offerings and the best value on the road," said Love's President Shane Wharton. "We'll open stores from coast to coast, continue to provide products and services that our customers depend upon and enhance our reputation as the company known for Highway Hospitality."

The 40 planned Love's Travel Stops will also mean the addition of approximately 40 Love's Truck Care Centers and Speedcos. This would bring the total location count to more than 400, making it the nation's largest oil change and preventative maintenance network, according to Love's.

Love's also plans to open a sixth tire retreat plant and distribution center in Milan, Tenn., during the first half of 2020. The company's retread warranty combines quality and safety by covering retreads, casings and any repairs for the full life of the retread. It is the most extensive warranty available in the industry and is redeemable at any Love's Truck Care and Speedco location, according to Love's.

In 2020 Love's also expects to:

Continue to enhance the Love's Connect mobile app with new features;

Launch a mobile app for Love's Financial to help customers better manage cash flow and cover expenses like fuel, maintenance and payroll without creating debt for their business; and

Continue to expand fresh food offerings and Love's-branded items.

Additionally, Trillium, a provider of renewable fuels and alternative fueling solutions that specializes in fuel supply, design, installation and operation for innovative energy solutions, will open new compressed natural gas, renewable natural gas, solar and hydrogen stations and add infrastructure throughout the United States.

"We've listened to our customers to build a business that caters to what customers need beyond fuel, including factoring, maintenance and fresh food options," Wharton said. "We'll continue listening so we can grow that mindset into the future."

Oklahoma City-based Love's travel stop network comprises more than 500 locations in 41 states. It has more than 350 truck service centers, which include on-site and standalone Speedco and Love's Truck Tire Care locations.