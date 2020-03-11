Press enter to search
Love's Adds Middle Eastern Fare to Its Foodservice Offering

11/03/2020
Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores launched a new food concept with the Nov. 2 opening of its first-ever Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill.

Located inside the Love's Travel Stop in Greenup, Ill., the restaurant offers a variety of handmade Middle Eastern food choices.

"Our customers love options, especially when it comes to food, so we're excited to debut Naf Naf," said Joe Cotton, vice president of restaurant services. "We want to give our customers a variety of fresh, delicious and quick options when it comes to dining and Naf Naf is the perfect fit."

Nnaf Naf's signature bold flavor options include pillowy pita, savory chicken shawarma, hummus, crispy falafel and more.

Love's plans to open an additional 10 Naf Naf locations over the next five years.

Oklahoma City-based Love's operates 530 locations in 41 states.

