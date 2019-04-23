Love's Adds President Role to Organization

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores named Shane Wharton as president in a newly created role, effective immediately.

Wharton will work closely with the Love family and oversee Love's operations and fleet sales along with its human resources, information technology and legal departments.

Wharton began his career with Love's 22 years ago and previously served as Love's executive vice president and chief financial officer. In his new role, he will report to Love's co-CEOs Greg and Frank Love.

"Appointing Shane as president is a proactive step to support the company's continued growth in scope and size," said Tom Love, founder and executive chairman of Love's. "Shane has a long history with Love's and a deep understanding of our businesses, culture and people. He is a strong leader with a multitude of strengths and capabilities, and I feel confident he is the right person to help carry out our vision as we continue to grow."

Wharton was born in Watonga, Okla., home of Love's first location, and attended earned a bachelor's degree in accounting at Oklahoma State University before earning his certified public accountant license. He is also a graduate of Leadership Oklahoma City and member of the American Institute of CPAs and Oklahoma Society of CPAs, and was inducted into the OSU School of Accounting Hall of Fame in 2016. He also served on the boards of Leadership OKC's Youth Leadership Exchange, Oklahoma Science Museum and the Homeless Alliance.

Love's will conduct a nationwide search to fill the chief financial officer role, the company said.

Oklahoma City-based Love's operates more than 480 travel stops in 41 states.