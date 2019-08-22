Love's Announces Plans to Better Serve Man’s Best Friend

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores is celebrating National Dog Day on Aug. 26 with the opening of new parks for man's best friend.

The travel center operator now has more than 60 dog parks, with an additional 90 under construction — numbers far exceeding original expectations, according to Love's.

"As more and more professional drivers take their four-legged friends with them on the road, we've seen great use of our dog parks," said Lance Schmidt, Love's director of facilities maintenance. "Dogs have become such important members of the family, so we've also seen strong demand from four-wheel travelers as well."

Love's first dog park opening in late summer last year to extend its top-tier customer service to fury family members, the company said. It decided to add a dog park to each new location and retrofit older locations due to high demand from customers. Customer engagement has also dictated design and placement of the dog parks.

Locations of Love's dog park are available here.

Oklahoma City-based Love's operates more than 490 locations in 41 states.