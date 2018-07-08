Love's & Coca-Cola Help Customers Beat the Heat With Fountain Promo

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love's Travel Stops is celebrating the halfway point of summer by partnering with Coca-Cola to help customers beat the heat.

On Aug. 7, the travel center operator is giving away free 20-ounce fountain drinks to customers who present a special barcode at participating Love's locations.

Customers can choose from up to 20 Coca-Cola, Dr Pepper and Pepsi products. Most Love's locations offer flavor shots, such as cherry and vanilla, to allow drink customization, according to Love's.

"Summer travel is at its peak right now, and so is the heat of the season, so offering a free fountain drink is a great way to thank customers for stopping with us while helping them stay refreshed," said Mark Romig, director of merchandise for Love's. "Giving away one of our most popular products is a great way to thank our loyal customers."

The giveaway barcode is available at Love's official Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages from 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 7. Customers can redeem one coupon per person per transaction at participating locations in 41 states.

Oklahoma City-based Love's operates more than 460 locations in 41 states.