Love's Enters Strategic Services Pact for Freightliner Vehicles

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love's Travel Stops and Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) entered into an exclusive strategic partnership to provide select services for DTNA's Freightliner vehicles at approved Love's Truck Care and Speedco locations across the country.

"Love's is an experienced partner that knows how to fulfill our customers' needs. With this complementary offering to our own service network, we will provide Freightliner customers the increased support and convenience they need to keep the world moving," said Drew Backeberg, senior vice president, Aftermarket at DTNA.

Beginning this spring, authorized Love's locations will provide light mechanical warranty repair work, roadside warranty emergency services and approved field service and recall campaigns for Freightliner trucks. Those approved for service offerings will work directly with their local Freightliner dealer to ensure parts availability, quality repair work, easy warranty claim filing and to help get drivers back on the road quickly.

"We know that time is money for professional drivers, and we're excited to introduce a new service touch point to help get Freightliner drivers back on the road quickly," said Gary Price, executive vice president of Total Truck Care Solutions for Love's. "Working with DTNA and Freightliner dealers, we will have the systems in place to maximize uptime for our mutual customers."

More information about this partnership and service offering details will be available in spring 2023.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, Love's Travel Stops has a network of 600 locations in 42 states, along with 430 truck service centers under both the Speedco and Love's Truck Care names. Family-owned and operated since inception, the company currently employs more than 39,000 people.

Headquartered in Portland, Ore., Daimler Truck North America designs, engineers, manufactures and markets medium and heavy-duty trucks, school buses, vehicle chassis and their associated technologies and components under several brand names, including Freightliner, Western Star, Thomas Built Buses, Freightliner Custom Chassis Corp and Detroit.