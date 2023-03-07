Love's Founder Tom Love Passes Away

OKLAHOMA CITY — Tom Love, who founded the family-owned and -operated Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores with his wife and business partner Judy, passed away in his hometown of Oklahoma City on March 7. He was 85.

Serving as the company's executive chair until his death, Love was known for his humility, good-natured disposition, generosity and helpfulness toward others.

"Tom Love was a man of conviction who never wavered from the principles of honesty and integrity in the 59 years he spent developing the company he started with his wife, Judy," said Shane Wharton, president of Love's. "These tenets still guide our company and will as we move forward. Tom always listened and was sincerely interested in knowing the stories of employees and customers.

"He wanted to hear their thoughts, ideas and hopes for them, their families and the company. He credited the company's success to the people who worked for us. He could relate to all employees but had a soft spot for those on the frontline at stores. In many respects, he was an ordinary person who built an extraordinary business alongside his wife Judy and his family, who he loved deeply," Wharton said.

Love is survived by Judy, his wife of 62 years; his children Frank, Greg, Jenny and Laura; nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren, with two more on the way.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of our beloved husband, father and grandfather," the Love family said in a statement. "He loved people, and that was evident in how he guided our family, operated the business he started in 1964 and gave back to our community and organizations across the country that serve others. He was always committed to helping others succeed and opening the door for leaders, including his children and grandchildren, and we look forward to building upon his legacy. While the grief we feel is unmeasurable, we celebrate his life and will continue his legacy of living a life filled with integrity, honesty and faith."