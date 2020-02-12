Love's Honored in Revionics' 2020 Elevate Awards Program

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores was named a recipient of Revionics LLC's 2020 Elevate Awards, which honor companies that recognize that pricing is a strategic need and have exhibited the most innovative use of Revionics solutions to produce outstanding results for their organizations.

Love's uses Revionics' price and promotion optimization solutions to enhance processes and achieve outstanding results. The travel center chain has improved margins and sales trends, forecasting abilities and pricing processes, as well as strengthened promotional strategy execution and efficiency, according to the company.

Revionics, an Aptos company, is a provider of retail pricing, promotions, markdowns and advanced analytics solutions.

"With all the challenges that 2020 brought, the competition for the Elevate Awards was higher than ever, and we're thrilled to recognize this year's winners," said Scott Zucker, senior vice president for global customer success at Revionics. "Many retailers relied on Revionics' analytics, solutions and teams to see through the uncertainties in the marketplace, and they came out stronger than ever."

The awards were presented during the digital version of Insight, Revionics' annual retail pricing conference.

Oklahoma City-based Love's operates more than 530 locations in 41 states.