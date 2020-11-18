Press enter to search
Love's Launches Free Drink Club for Its Four-Wheel Customers

11/18/2020

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores is celebrating its four-wheel customers with free drinks year-round through the new Love's Free Drink Club.

Using the Love's Connect mobile app, customers can click "scan to earn drink rewards" to view their mobile barcode. Each time they scan their barcode with the purchase of a fountain drink, fresh coffee, tea or ICEE drink, they get closer to earning a free drink. 

"We're excited to launch Love's Free Drink Club to recognize our growing number of loyal four-wheel customers," said Francie Koop, manager of customer strategy for Love's. "We offer professional truck drivers deals through My Love Rewards so we want to do something for our four-wheel customers to show our appreciation."

Every 10th drink is free. Unlike many other drink clubs, the free drink redemption will never expire, the travel center operator noted.

Oklahoma City-based Love's operates more than 530 locations in 41 states.

