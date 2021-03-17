Love's Launches Homestyle Chicken Lineup

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love's Travel Stops is launching a new lineup of baked and pre-fried chicken products.

The homestyle chicken lineup is unique for the highway, as many items are baked and low in carbs while also flavorful, antibiotic-free and made fresh daily, the company said.

"We always listen to the customer, and they've been looking for flavorful chicken options that they can purchase to get back on the road quickly," said Whitman Harson, Love's senior manager of category management and deli. "This new lineup is unique to the highway with skip-the-line items that are tasty, nutritious and well-priced."

The chicken is included in new sandwiches, including a grilled chicken sandwich, a spicy breaded chicken sandwich, a chicken waffle sandwich and a chicken biscuit. All are available for under $4. It also comes as homestyle chicken tenders and spicy drumsticks that can be dipped in ranch, honey mustard and barbecue sauces.

Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores' network comprises more than 550 locations in 41 states. It also has more than 400 truck service centers, which include Speedco and Love's Truck Care locations.