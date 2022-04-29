Love's Launches Training Program for Truck Care Technicians

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love's Travel Stops launched its Love's Truck Care Academy in Amarillo, Texas, in April. The first-of-its-kind program also graduated its first class of level five diesel technicians.

The five-week, in-residency training program grows the skill set of newly hired Love's Truck Care and Speedco diesel technicians so they can provide industry-leading service to customers, according to the company.

"Our team members are our number one asset, and Love's Truck Care Academy provides the tools and training needed to help those team members grow into the best in the industry," said Gary Price, executive vice president of total truck solutions for Love's. "The goal of the Academy is to best equip our team to get customers back on the road quickly and safely. This program is the first of its kind in the truck care industry and we look forward to expanding it in the future."

Love's Truck Care Academy is a paid, accelerated training program to develop diesel technicians in seven heavy-duty systems with classroom and hands-on experience. As they progress through the five-week program, technicians learn how to diagnose, troubleshoot and repair issues commonly found in trucks.

Upon graduating Love's Truck Care Academy, technicians are placed at a Love's Truck Care or Speedco location as a level five diesel technician. They are also given a tool set valued at $3,500 that is theirs to keep following one year on the job.

A second Love's Truck Care Academy is scheduled to open later in 2022 in El Reno, Okla.

The launch of Love's Truck Care Academy continues several years of investment in the company's Truck Tire Care Service following its 2017 acquisition of Speedco, a national network of service locations that provides quick lube and inspection services to the trucking industry.

Training paths available through Love's also include its mechanic apprenticeship program, which enables apprentices to earn a competitive wage while working toward the designation of a diesel technician. Upon successful completion of the apprentice program, apprentices receive a tool kit that is theirs to keep after one year of employment as a mechanic. Newly hired diesel technicians can make between $22 and $27 an hour plus commission, according to the company.

Earlier this year, Love's announced it plans to open more than 20 Love's Truck Care and Speedco locations as part of its major growth goals for 2022. This will expand the nation's largest oil change and preventive maintenance network, which offers the most comprehensive roadside coverage for professional drivers as well as 1,500 maintenance bays and 420 locations across the country, according to the company.

"This year, we will continue to improve the amenities and services our customers have come to love and expect when they stop at our locations, new features will also be added that we think will wow them," said Shane Wharton, president of Love's. "Our customers and team members made last year a great one, and we expect the same for this year, as we continue to get customers back on the road quickly and safely."

Founded in 1964, Oklahoma City-based Love's Travel Stops operates more than 580 locations in 41 states.